Stars' Martin Hanzal: Suffering from back ailment
Hanzal is dealing with a back injury and is considered week-to-week, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The news effectively rules Hanzal out for the Stars' next four outings, but it could certainly be longer. The club did not provide a specific timeline for the center's recovery, which will leave fantasy owners in limbo. Jason Dickinson should continue to deputize in the veteran's stead.
More News
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Still bogged down by injury•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: No plans to shut him down•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Heads home for another checkup•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Questionable to return with lower-body injury•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Set for Wednesday return•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...