Hanzal is dealing with a back injury and is considered week-to-week, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The news effectively rules Hanzal out for the Stars' next four outings, but it could certainly be longer. The club did not provide a specific timeline for the center's recovery, which will leave fantasy owners in limbo. Jason Dickinson should continue to deputize in the veteran's stead.

