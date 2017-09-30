Hanzal (ankle) will lace up for his preseason debut against the Wild in Minnesota on Saturday, NHL.com reports.

The 2005 first-round (17th overall) draft pick -- originally taken by the Coyotes -- will be opposing the team with whom he appeared in 25 games, including the playoffs, last season. This will be the prolific winger's 11th season in the NHL, with his resume highlighted by 121 goals and 205 assists over 628 career contests. Assuming he makes it out of this exhibition finale unscathed, he'll make for a steady mid-round draft selection in standard leagues -- just be advised that he's prone to injuries.