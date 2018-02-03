Stars' Martin Hanzal: Surfaces on IR
Hanzal (lower body) is back on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.
Fantasy owners hoping Hanzal would be able to recapture the glory that saw him net a career-high 41 points with Arizona in 2015-16 must be extremely disappointed. Of course, you have to feel for the Czech skater, as he's never managed to play a full season of NHL hockey due to a myriad of injuries over a decade of service time. Hanzal will be eligible to return whenever healthy, but be warned that there's no telling when that could be.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...