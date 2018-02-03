Hanzal (lower body) is back on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

Fantasy owners hoping Hanzal would be able to recapture the glory that saw him net a career-high 41 points with Arizona in 2015-16 must be extremely disappointed. Of course, you have to feel for the Czech skater, as he's never managed to play a full season of NHL hockey due to a myriad of injuries over a decade of service time. Hanzal will be eligible to return whenever healthy, but be warned that there's no telling when that could be.