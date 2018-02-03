Play

Hanzal (lower body) is back on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

Fantasy owners hoping Hanzal would be able to recapture the glory that saw him net a career-high 41 points with Arizona in 2015-16 must be extremely disappointed. Of course, you have to feel for the Czech skater, as he's never managed to play a full season of NHL hockey due to a myriad of injuries over a decade of service time. Hanzal will be eligible to return whenever healthy, but be warned that there's no telling when that could be.

