Hanzal (back) made his season debut and recorded 12:12 of ice time against the Sharks on Friday, adding a single shot, hit and blocked shot in a 3-2 home victory.

The oft-injured pivot required offseason spinal surgery, which kept him off the ice for the first 29 games. Drafted 17th overall by the Coyotes in 2005, Hanzal has transformed from a cant-miss offensive producer to a more well-rounded special teams contributor. Still, it could take some time for first-year Stars coach Jim Montgomery to determine just how much rink run Hanzal should get after such a long layoff due to his injury.