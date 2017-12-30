Hanzal (undisclosed) won't be fit to play Sunday against the Sharks, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The veteran pivot will miss a second consecutive game and his 14th of the 2017-18 campaign. Frequent maladies make Hanzal an extremely frustrating player to own in fantasy, and it's apparent that his troubles swatting away the injury bug have had an adverse effect on his production. The Czech skater only has six points and a minus-11 rating through 26 games this season. Don't be afraid to drop him if you need the roster space.