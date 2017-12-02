Hanzal is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hanzal's absence will test the Stars' depth up front, but it won't mean much to fantasy owners, as the veteran forward has only notched three points (one goal, two assists) in 19 games this season. Dallas will undoubtedly place Hanzal on injured reserve to open up a roster spot while he's sidelined.