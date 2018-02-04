Play

Hanzal (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Rangers, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hanzal is still listed on injured reserve, so an activation will preclude an appearance. The 29-year-old center has just four goals, eight points and a minus-12 rating through 33 games this season, and he starts 66.7 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone, leaving much to be desired for fantasy owners.

