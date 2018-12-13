Stars' Martin Hanzal: Will be rested Thursday
Hanzal will be a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game against the Sharks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Hanzal, who missed the first 28 games due to a back injury, isn't dealing with any type of setback, but the Stars are playing for the second time in as many days and understandably don't want tax the veteran center. Look for Hanzal to return Saturday for a road clash with the Avalanche.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...