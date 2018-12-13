Hanzal will be a healthy scratch for Thursday night's game against the Sharks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hanzal, who missed the first 28 games due to a back injury, isn't dealing with any type of setback, but the Stars are playing for the second time in as many days and understandably don't want tax the veteran center. Look for Hanzal to return Saturday for a road clash with the Avalanche.