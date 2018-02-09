Play

Hanzal will not partake in Friday's action against the Penguins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hanzal exited Thursday's contest briefly, but he returned and played the remainder of the night. That could be the issue causing him to skip Friday's affair, opening a spot in the lineup for Jason Dickinson on Friday. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday against the Canucks.

