Stars' Martin Hanzal: Won't return Saturday
Hanzal has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game due to a lower-body injury.
Hanzal has been uninspiring from an offensive standpoint for the Stars this season racking up only eight points (four goals, four assists) over 32 contests. The Stars would miss his physical presence up front if unavailable in the future, but he doesn't sport a ton of upside from a fantasy standpoint other than in leagues that account for hits (61) among the categories.
