Marchment notched two assists and four hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Marchment helped out on both of Tyler Seguin's tallies in this contest. This was Marchment's third multi-point effort in a row -- he has three goals and five assists in that span. The 28-year-old winger has had a few hot stretches this season while playing in a second-line role. Overall, he's produced 29 points, 70 shots on net, 28 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 37 appearances.