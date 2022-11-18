Marchment logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and seven PIM in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Marchment set up Tyler Seguin's goal late in the first period, which put the Stars ahead 4-0. The contest got a little chippy near the end, and Marchment fought Matthew Tkachuk late in the third period. Toughness has been secondary to offense for Marchment early in the season. He's at five goals, five assists, 22 hits, 11 PIM, 38 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 17 appearances while mainly logging second-line minutes.