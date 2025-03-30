Marchment scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Marchment continues a strong run that has seen him put up four goals and four assists over his last nine outings. The winger gave the Stars some breathing room with his tally 28 seconds into the third period. He's up to 19 goals, 40 points (nine on the power play), 118 shots on net, 71 hits, 45 PIM and a plus-13 rating over 55 appearances this season. Marchment has reached the 40-point mark in three of the last four campaigns, making him a trustworthy depth forward in fantasy.