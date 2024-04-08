Marchment scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Marchment stretched the Stars' lead to 5-2 in the second period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He's struggled lately, posting three goals and three assists over 23 contests despite seeing his usual second-line usage and power-play time. Marchment is at 21 goals, 52 points, 139 shots on net, 106 hits and a plus-22 rating through 77 appearances, offering solid depth scoring and physicality in fantasy.