Marchment scored an unassisted goal Saturday as the Stars downed the Predators 5-1.

Marchment capped the Stars' onslaught with a late third-period goal, his third in two games this season. Following up his two-goal outing during the season opener on Thursday, the 27-year-old left winger finally joined the scoring parade with 1:13 remaining Saturday. An 18-goal scorer in 54 outings for the Panthers last season, Marchment appears to be adjusting well to his new surroundings.