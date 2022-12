Marchment scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Marchment's tally made the game look more lopsided than it was. The winger has earned two goals and three assists in his last six outings while he continues to enjoy playing a second-line role in a balanced offense. For the season, the 27-year-old has nine goals, nine helpers, 73 shots on net, 44 PIM, a plus-2 rating and 41 hits through 30 contests.