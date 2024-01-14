Marchment netted a goal in a 3-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Marchment has been red hot, supplying four goals and 12 points across his last eight games. His latest marker was particularly important, putting the Stars up 2-1 at 14:54 of the third period. That gives him two game-winning goals this season and seven in his career. Through 42 appearances, Marchment has 14 tallies and 33 points this campaign.