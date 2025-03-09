Marchment notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Marchment has three points over four games in March. The winger set up a Matt Dumba tally in the third period of this contest. Marchment could see his ice time drop slightly following the Stars' addition of a top-six winger in Mikko Rantanen. Even if his role stays roughly the same, Marchment functions more as a supporting scorer than a leader on offense -- he's at 32 points, 100 shots on net, 53 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 45 appearances this season.