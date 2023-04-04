Marchment (knee) is expected to be ready for the postseason and could be back in the lineup before the end of the regular season, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.
Marchment has missed nine straight games since last playing March 13. The 27-year-old had 12 goals and 31 points in 67 games prior to the injury. An update on his status should come in the next week or so.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: On four-game point streak•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Three points in Thursday's rout•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Notches helper Monday•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Puts goal drought to rest•