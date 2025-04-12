Marchment (illness) won't play against Utah on Saturday.
Marchment will miss at least one game but could get additional time to rest down the home stretch. He has registered 21 goals, 46 points, 133 shots on net and 78 hits through 61 appearances this season.
More News
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Strikes on power play•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Two points against Preds•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Earns two helpers in win•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Buries power-play goal in win•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Pair of helpers in Thursday's win•
-
Stars' Mason Marchment: Four-game, four-point streak•