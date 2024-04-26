Marchment (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's Game 3 versus Vegas, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.
Marchment was injured in the third period during Wednesday's Game 2 and did not return. The Stars recalled Mavrik Bourque on Friday, giving the team an insurance policy in case Marchment or Radek Faksa (undisclosed) is unable to play Saturday.
