Marchment scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Marchment has scored in back-to-back contests and three of his last six outings. The winger had a career year with 53 points (22 goals, 31 helpers) in a second-line role. He also had 108 hits, 150 shots on net and 54 PIM over 81 appearances, providing some toughness on the Stars' second line.
