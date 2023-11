Marchment logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Jets.

Marchment snapped a two-game mini-slump with the helper to set up Tyler Seguin's third-period tally. The assist was Marchment's 100th career point, an achievement he completed in 179 games. The winger has 11 points, 35 shots on net, 30 PIM, 16 hits and a plus-5 rating through 20 contests this season, providing energy and depth scoring in a middle-six role.