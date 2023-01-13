Marchment logged a power-play assist, three hits and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Marchment ended his point drought at eight games, though his goal drought is now at 13 contests. The 27-year-old winger has been a bit streaky since he started the year hot to make a good first impression with the Stars. He has nine tallies, 13 helpers, 102 shots on net, 57 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 43 outings.