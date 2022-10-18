Marchment produced two assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Marchment opened his Stars career with three goals in two games. The 27-year-old switched over to playmaking in his third outing, assisting on goals by Tyler Seguin and Jani Hakanpaa in this contest. Marchment has fit right in on the second line, posting nine shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating to go with his five points in three games. His chemistry with Seguin and Ty Dellandrea is quite apparent -- fantasy managers should check if Marchment is still hanging around on the waiver wire.