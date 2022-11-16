Marchment scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Marchment converted on an assist from Jason Robertson for the Stars' first goal at 14:45 of the first period. Entering Tuesday, Marchment had gone six games without a goal and four contests without a point before snapping the slump. The 27-year-old winger has noticeably slowed down from his hot start to the year. He's at five tallies, four helpers, 36 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-3 rating through 16 appearances. Marchment has been a staple alongside Tyler Seguin on the second line, which has given the Stars some scoring depth.