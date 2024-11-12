Marchment scored an even-strength goal and added four assists, two on the power play, in Monday's 7-1 rout of the Penguins.

Incredibly, it wasn't a career-best performance for the 29-year-old winger, as Marchment had a six-point night against the Blue Jackets on Jan. 31, 2022. It was a season-best effort though, and Marchment snapped a four-game point drought with the offensive eruption. He's piled up an impressive three goals and 13 points in 13 appearances to begin the season, but Marchment has been very hit or miss -- most of his production has come in four multi-point games, while he's been held off the scoresheet completely in seven others.