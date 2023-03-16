Marchment (knee) is slated to miss the next 3-to-4 weeks, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Marchment suffered the injury during Monday's game against Seattle. He has 12 goals and 31 points in 67 contests this season. Given his timetable and how deep we are into the 2022-23 campaign, there is a chance that Marchment will miss what's left of the regular season, but even in that scenario, he will likely be fine for the playoffs.