Marchment provided two assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Predators.

Marchment helped out on linemates Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene's 20th goals of the season. That symbolizes just how good the Stars' second line has been -- Marchment isn't far behind at 17 goals and 44 points, including seven on the power play, through 53 outings. He's riding an eight-game point streak, consisting of three goals and eight helpers.