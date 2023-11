Marchment scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Marchment has a three-game point streak with two goals and a helper. He's also stayed out of the penalty box in that span after recording 13 PIM across the previous four contests. The 28-year-old's offense may end up being streaky if he continues to see bottom-six usage. He's added seven hits, 19 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over eight outings this season.