Marchment (undisclosed) partook in practice Friday and will be a game-time decision in Winnipeg on Saturday, Brian Rea of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.
Marchment sat out Thursday against the Blackhawks. The 29-year-old winger has not scored in 10 straight games after opening the season with a pair of goals in Washington. Marchment has eight points in 11 games, including a goal and two helpers on the power play this season.
