Marchment posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Marchment helped out on a Matt Duchene go-ahead goal in the third period. With a goal and a helper over his last two games, Marchment is starting to get his offense going. The 28-year-old saw a season-high 16:04 of ice time Monday, though he's averaged 14:01 per game while posting two points, 15 shots, seven hits and 13 PIM over seven contests.