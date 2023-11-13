Marchment produced an assist in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Wild.

Marchment set up Matt Duchene at 10:52 of the first period. This gave Marchment six points over his last nine games, accounting for all of his offense through 14 contests. The 28-year-old winger has settled onto a line with Duchene and Tyler Seguin at even strength, and that trio has been solid in supporting roles so far. Marchment has added 24 shots on net, 11 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating this season, adding a little grit, but not enough to offset his lackluster offense for fantasy purposes.