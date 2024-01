Marchment posted an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Marchment stayed warm, earning his ninth point over the last four games. The winger has enjoyed a much better second season in Dallas -- he's at 30 points through 38 contests this season after logging just 31 points in 68 appearances a year ago. The 28-year-old has added 75 shots on net, 29 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-12 rating in 2023-24.