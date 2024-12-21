Marchment (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rangers, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.
Marchment exited Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs but looks ready to play without missing additional time. He'll be on a revamped second line, as Evgenii Dadonov was promoted to play alongside Marchment and Matt Duchene. Marchment has gone four games without a point entering Friday.
