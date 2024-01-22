Marchment (illness) will be in Sunday's lineup against the Islanders, per the NHL's media site.
Marchment missed Saturday's game against the Devils but will limit his absence to one game. He has 14 goals and 33 points through 44 games this season. The 28-year-old has tallied four goals and 12 points over his last 10 appearances.
