Marchment notched an assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

After picking up just one assist in the 17 contests before the All-Star break, Marchment has two helpers in as many games since play resumed. The 27-year-old helped out on a Radek Faksa tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Marchment is up to nine goals, 15 assists, 122 shots on net, 68 hits, 68 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 53 contests. While his point production is about half of what it was last year, he's still played a solid supporting role in his first season with the Stars.