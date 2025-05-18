Marchment logged a power-play assist and six hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets in Game 6.

Marchment put an end to his seven-game point drought when he helped out on Thomas Harley's goal 1:33 into overtime. The 29-year-old Marchment remains in a second-line role, but that unit with Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene struggled to make much of an impact in the second round. Overall, Marchment has earned four points, 21 shots on net, 47 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 13 playoff contests.