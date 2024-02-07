Marchment logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Marchment helped out on Matt Duchene's first-period marker. The helper stretched Marchment's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists) as he continues to find success on the Stars' second line. Overall, the 28-year-old winger has 38 points, 92 shots on net, 40 PIM, 38 hits and a plus-17 rating through 49 appearances. He may not maintain the steadiest scoring pace, but he's a solid depth forward in fantasy.