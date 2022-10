Marchment jammed his wrist in a preseason game versus the Wild but is expected to be ready for Thursday's season opener versus the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Marchment appears to have avoided any serious injury, so the 27-year-old should be good to go from the start for his new team. He cashed in on a four-year, $18 million deal with the Stars in the offseason after racking up 18 goals and 29 helpers in 54 contests with the Panthers a year ago.