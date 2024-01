Marchment scored three goals, added an assist, went plus-3 and logged two PIM in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Marchment put the Stars ahead 5-0 with a power-play tally in the second period and added the last two goals of the game. It was a big burst of offense to make up for his four-game point drought before the end of 2023. The 28-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 25 points, 69 shots on net, 32 PIM, 23 hits and a plus-9 rating through 35 appearances this season.