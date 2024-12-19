Marchment (undisclosed) left Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs in the third period, Sam Nestler of DLLS Stars reports.

It's unclear why Marchment exited the contest. The Stars have had a flu bug going around the locker room, so it's possible he is under the weather, but there was no update from head coach Pete DeBoer after the game. Marchment can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Rangers.