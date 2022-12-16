Marchment recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Marchment has racked up two goals and four assists in his last seven games. The 27-year-old winger continues to fit in well in a second-line role. He's up to nine tallies, 10 assists, 74 shots, 43 hits, 44 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 31 contests. His physical play and decent scoring numbers should have him rostered in most standard formats.