Marchment picked up a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.

Marchment snapped a four-game scoreless streak with an assist on a Roope Hintz goal in the third period. He would add a goal of his own later in the frame, cutting Minnesota's lead to 5-4. Marchment has been solid in his first year with Dallas, recording eight goals and seven assists through 25 games.