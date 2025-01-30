Marchment (face) is nearing a return to action and hopes to play before the 4 Nations Face-Off, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Thursday.

Marchment has been on the shelf since Dec. 27 against the Wild, a stretch of 16 games on the sidelines due to his facial injury. At this point, the 29-year-old winger has five games left to get into the lineup before the international break. Prior to his injury, Marchment was struggling to produce offensively with zero points over his last seven outings while generating 17 shots, three hits and two blocks.