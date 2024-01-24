Marchment scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Marchment went three games without a point and missed one contest due to an illness in that span. He's had large bursts of production mixed with a couple of droughts. The 28-year-old winger is at 15 goals, 34 points, 87 shots on net, 38 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-18 rating through 46 outings, most often filling a second-line role at even strength.