Marchment scored a goal and received 10 PIM in Dallas' 7-2 loss to Seattle in Game 3 on Sunday.

Marchment's marker came midway through the second period, reducing Seattle's lead to 4-1, and he received a misconduct penalty late in the third frame. The 27-year-old has three goals, five points, 16 PIM and 23 hits in nine playoff outings this year. All of his postseason offensive contributions have come in his last five outings.