Marchment scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Marchment had gone five games without a point since returning for the regular-season finale following a knee injury. The 27-year-old winger ended the slump early in the second period with the Stars' third goal of the game. He had a streaky campaign with 12 goals, 19 assists, 148 shots on net, 88 hits and 80 PIM in 68 outings, and he's been seeing middle-six minutes in the postseason.