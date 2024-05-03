Marchment (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup for Game 6 in Vegas on Friday, according to Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Marchment will miss his fourth straight contest, after he was hurt in Game 2. Marchment ended the regular season with 22 goals, 31 assists, 108 hits and a plus-22 rating in 81 appearances for the Stars. Marchment should be considered day-to-day and could return as early as Sunday for Game 7, if necessary.