Marchment (knee) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus St. Louis, but he could return for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Blues, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Marchment will miss a 14th straight game with his knee injury Wednesday, but it sounds like he should get an opportunity to shake off some rust prior to the playoffs during Thursday's rematch with St. Louis. He's notched 12 goals and 31 points through 67 games this season.
